WATCH: Watch: Arshdeep Singh Sends Stumps Cartwheeling to Dismiss Surrey's Ton-up Batter in 2nd Innings

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh continues to shine on his County debut for Kent. After making his debut on June 11, the left-arm pacer went on to pick up two wickets for 43 runs in the first innings. He bagged his maiden County wicket by trapping Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes in front and then cleaned up tailender Daniell Woraal for 12. But his best dismissal came in the second innings when he knocked over ton-up Jamie Smith.

Smith was well set after scoring a crucial hundred off just 70 balls in Surrey’s big chase of 501 on day 3. As he was batting on 114, Arshdeep bowled from around the wicket and foiled the batter’s defence with a remarkable delivery.

Arshdeep Singh with a brilliant ball!A great delivery to dismiss Jamie Smith#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/RNgJdKeI1E — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 13, 2023

At stumps, Surrey ended up with 263/3 on the board, requiring 238 more runs to secure a victory at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Kent looked utterly dominating on the first two days of the game, piling up 301 runs in the first innings after wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox scored 133 and lower-order batters Joey Evison and Wes Agar scored half-centuries. Later, they bowled out Surrey for 145, with Arshdeep contributing with a couple of wickets on his debut outing.

In the second innings, Kent once again breached the 300-run mark and scored 334, setting Surrey a massive target of 501 runs. Apart from picking up wickets on his debut, Arshdeep also contributed with the bat. He remained unbeaten on 12 off 11 deliveries, smashing two fours, in the second innings. He was not out for 1 in the first.

Earlier, Arshdeep had stated that India’s head coach Rahul Dravid played a key role in his move to Kent.

“Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home,” said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.