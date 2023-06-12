WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Shines in County, Traps England Wicketkeeper to Bag His Maiden Wicket

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his maiden wicket for Kent in the ongoing County Championship Division 1 on Monday. The left-arm quick trapped Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Arshdeep joined the club after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in which he represented the Punjab Kings. He made his County debut on Sunday, and a day later, he found his maiden wicket in the 22nd over of the Surrey innings.

ALSO READ | India Tour West Indies to Commence from July 12 with 2-match Test Series: Check Full Schedule

The video of Arshdeep’s maiden wicket was shared on the official Twitter handle of the County Championship. He bowled from over the wicket and angled the ball into the batter. Foakes was caught on the crease and was struck on the pads.

Arshdeep Singh has his first #LVCountyChamp wicket!The @KentCricket bowler gets one to nip back and dismisses Ben Foakes pic.twitter.com/RS4TTfAjut — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 12, 2023

Arshdeep went on have another wicket to his kitty as Kent bundled out Surrey for 145, taking a first-innings lead of 156 runs.

Earlier, Kent had a terrible start after opting to bat first. Openers Tawanda Muyeye and Ben Compton added 34 runs to the first wicket before Surrey bowlers Sean Abbot and Jordan Clark ran through the Kent top-order.

ALSO READ | WTC final: The Setting up of Virat Kohli

Three out of five top-order batters were out for a duck and the team was in trouble until wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox came up with a commendable hundred. His 133-run innings, along with fifties from tailenders Joey Evison and Wes Agar, powered Kent to a total of 301. Arshdeep scored 1 on his debut out and returned unbeaten. For Surrey, Abbott was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4 for 52 while Jordan Clark (2/42) and Gus Atkinson (2/57) picked up two wickets each.

In reply to Kent’s 301, Surrey could only manage 145 in the first innings. After a top-order collapse, Abbott top-scored for 34 while Jordan Clark amassed 25 off 47. Matthew Quinn and Wes Agar picked up three wickets each while Arshdeep and Joey Evison bagged 2 wickets apiece.