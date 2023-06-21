Pat Cummins Drops Helmet & Bat, Lifts Nathan Lyon in Arms to Celebrate Victory at Edgbaston - WATCH

The English cricket fans suffered massive heartbreak on Tuesday as Australia foiled the much-hyped Bazball in the Edgbaston Test. Pat Cummins played the captain’s knock with an unbeaten 44 and stitched a victorious partnership with Nathon Lyon for the 9th wicket to take Australia home. The hosts were on the verge of victory after having dismissed in-form batters, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey. But then the Aussie skipper came to the fore, snatching the victory away from England’s jaws.

England started off well on the final day of the Edgbaston Test after rain forced a delayed start. With the likes of Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey getting dismissed early, the hosts seemed to be in the driving seat. However, the Cummins-Lyon camaraderie came out of the blue to haunt the Englishmen.

Cummins returned unbeaten for 44 while Lyon backed him superbly with 16 off 28. Their partnership dashed England’s hopes and left the Aussie dugout with cheerful faces. As the visitors sealed a famous victory, Cummins had the greatest celebration. He dropped his helmet and the bat to take a run around the field. He lifted Lyon in his arms to cherish the famous win.

Australia pursuing 281 successfully is now the joint-highest score that has been chased down by a visiting side at Edgbaston, with South Africa having done it in 2008. Also, the 55-run stand between Cummins and Lyon is now the 4th highest in the history of Test cricket for the 9th wicket in a successful run-chase.

Heaping praise on his batting partner, Cummins said, “He [Lyon] is huge, both innings he is putting down one end. He is an absolute superstar, he is calm and goes about his work. He is a captain’s dream.”

The Australian captain further lauded Usman Khawaja who bagged the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knocks. The opening batter notched his first hundred in England, scoring 141 in the first innings and followed with a crucial 65 in the second.

“Incredible composure, played at his own pace and he has been a class player the last couple of years. Really happy for him. I think he had a good feel for the wicket, and then everyone chipped in around him,” Cummins said.

England and Australia will now move to London for the next game, starting June 28 at The Lord’s.