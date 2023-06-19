'26th Time in a Row': England Cricket Celebrates Incredible Feat Achieved in First Ashes Test

England bowled out Australia for 386 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test securing a lead of seven runs. It was the 26th time in a row that they had bowled out their opponents.

Pacers Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson picked up three wickets each in the first innings to help England secure a narrow lead.

Sharing a clip of the dismissals, England cricket tweeted, “All 10 Australian first innings wickets. The 26th time in a row we’ve bowled out our opponents.

All 🔟 Australian first innings wickets ☝The 26th time in a row we've bowled out our opponents 💪 pic.twitter.com/qVxdDKUblS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

Users started flooding the comments section praising the terrific feat achieved by the Ben Stokes-led side.

“That Khawaja wicket is so satisfying, skittles everywhere,” responded a fan.

that khawaja wicket is so satisfying, skittles everywhere 😍— javed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 (@jav__29) June 18, 2023

“Fewer dropped catches would’ve made it sooner,” noted another Twitter user.

Fewer dropped catches would've made it sooner— anubhav4sure (@anubhav4sure) June 18, 2023

Others had mixed feelings about England’s overall performance in the first innings. Not everyone was happy about the declaration and the misfields during the game just made the situation apparently worse.

English fielders dropped two important catches of Cameron Green and Alex Carey. Had the mishaps not taken place, the scoreline could have been a little poorer for the Aussies.

This person did not seem quite impressed with the lead the hosts secured in the first innings at the Edgbaston.

Yep, and by not letting them bowl us out, you might just have cost us the match.— Paul Sims (@Paulybab) June 18, 2023

“Yep, and by not letting them bowl us out, you might just have cost us the match,” replied another social media user.

But only had a lead of 7 🤣 quality tweet.— T-Bag 🇦🇺 (@Thomas58974615) June 19, 2023

While Stokes’ decision to declare the game at 393 while losing 8 wickets was called as bold, it was met with intense criticism too.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also voiced his opinion on the matter. “I wouldn’t have declared. We will find out if it’s the right thing to have done. I always got told 400, get to 400, and 450 in the first innings of a test match. It’s psychological. Maybe I am being too critical, I don’t know, we will see,” the former English skipper said on Sky Sports.

It would be interesting to see what the second innings have in store for the viewers. The opening Ashes Test has so far definitely lived up to its expectation as the game continues to get more exciting.