Ashes 2023 5th Test ENG vs AUS James Anderson Stuart Broad Ben Stokes The Oval

Aiming to draw level with Australia in the Ashes 2023, England will take the field on Thursday with their prime speedster James Anderson. The hosts announced their line-up on the eve of the final Test, at The Oval, naming the veteran right-arm quick in the playing XI along with Stuart Broad and Mark Wood.

Anderson happens to be the third-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket. With 689 scalps to his credit, he is the highest wicket-taking fast-bowler in the world in the longest format. But the legendary speedster hasn’t been at his best this summer. He has taken just four wickets in three matches in the ongoing Ashes at a costly average of 76.75.

The 40-year-old wishes to continue playing for England and has been also backed by his skipper, Ben Stokes. Speaking at the pre-match presser on Wednesday, Stokes said he has no doubts over James Anderson keeping his place in an unchanged side, hailing the veteran seamer as ‘the greatest fast bowler to play the game’.

“James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he’s still looking as good as he was two years ago,” said Stokes at The Oval on Wednesday.

“Although he’s not had the impact or the wickets he would have liked to in this series, he’s a quality bowler and quality performer. To have nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well,” he added.

Stokes also hailed Stuart Broad who is the leading bowler in the Ashes with 18 wickets and is about to appear in his sixth Test in a row this season.

“At 37 years old it’s testament to the work and effort he puts in,” said Stokes.

“It’s amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he’s been incredible for us. He’s been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game,” he added.

England’s Playing XI for 5th Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.