'It Has to be Investigated': Ricky Ponting Slams Choice of Replacement Ball on Day 5 During 5th Ashes Test

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has called for an investigation on the change of ball during day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test at Kennington Oval, London. Australia witnessed a big collapse on the final day during the 384-run chase as the visitors slumped from 264-3 to 334 all out as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

After Mark Wood hit Usman Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer on the first delivery of the 37th over, umpires Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena changed the ball, citing that it had gone out of shape. Many claimed that the replacement ball looked newer than the previous ball, as the visitors lost Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne’s wickets in quick succession which derailed their chase.

Ponting also pointed out the same and said that the conditions of the two Dukes’ balls were contrasting.

“It certainly looks a lot newer than the one they changed from,” Australian cricket legend Ponting remarked during commentary for Sky Sports.

“Look at how much writing is on the side of that ball … that is a huge contrast to the conditions of the two Dukes balls,” he added.

The legendary Aussie captain said that the bowling conditions were completely contrasting on Day 4 and Day 5 and suggested the replacement ball played a big role in that.

“This is a complete contrast to what we saw bowling conditions-wise yesterday. It has got to be this change of ball. There was absolutely nothing happening. Australia dominated. Totally different this morning, that’s for sure. It has got to be this change of ball. There was absolutely nothing happening. Australia dominated. Totally different this morning, that’s for sure,” Ponting continued.

Calling it a big huge moment in the game, Ponting feels that the change of ball should be investigated.

“I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done that a lot of times can actually get that so wrong. That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match and something that I think actually has to be investigated,” he added.

Former England batter Mark Butcher also suggested the same about the impact of the replacement ball.

“This ball change has made an enormous difference,” Butcher continued.

“The (new ball) looked brand-spanking new.”

Another former Australian cricketer Callum Ferguson called in disgraceful and said they might have unwrapped a new ball.

“I think it is actually disgraceful they have allowed a ball this new into the game at the stage they did. It made it very difficult. Those two balls are so, so different. That’s almost a new ball. They might as well unwrapped a new one. I find it staggering they ended up with that ball,” Ferguson told,