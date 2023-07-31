'What Did You Say': Labuschagne, Khawaja Confronts Angry England Fan at The Oval - WATCH VIDEO

The Australians have to deal with a stubborn English crowd whenever they tour the United Kingdom. But the Ashes 2023 has been a little more than just normal booing as some of the visiting players had to confront the local spectators on multiple occasions. Weeks after the incident took place at the Lord’s Long Room, which involved Usman Khawaja and David Warner, the Aussies has to deal with another angry English fan at The Oval in London where the final Test of the series is underway.

A video footage is going viral on social media in which Australian cricketers Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja could be seen confronting a spectator on their way back to the dressing room. As per the caption of the post, the incident happened after the conclusion of the third day’s play when England posted 389/9 at stumps.

An England fan was heard shouting “boring” at every player passing by. Labuschagne heard it and reacted, asking, “What did you say, mate?”

Usman Khawaja, who was behind Labuschagne, intervene between the two and asked the fan to, ‘Calm Down’.

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY— Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

The incident happened probably after Stuart Broad announced his shock retirement from the Test cricket, stating that the Ashes series would be his last. The decision wasn’t taken long ago. In fact Broad has revealed that it was only Friday evening that he felt full content with the call before revealing it to England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Broad said it was vital for him that his last game be against Australia in the Ashes which he considers the pinnacle of Test cricket.

“Ashes cricket has brought out the best in me, I love the energy of the battle against Australia, the crowd involvement, I’m proud to have 150 Test wickets against them and ultimately these are the memories I will hold with me for the rest of my life," Broad wrote.

Australia have retained the Ashes 2023 with an unassailable 2-1 lead and are aiming to sweep the series with a convincing win in the ongoing fifth Test at the Oval.