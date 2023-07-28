Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 2:Australia Begin Cautiously, England Bowlers Dominate Early

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 15:55 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Live Score: With England eyeing redemption and Australia looking for the series win having already retained the Ashes, the two arch-rivals locked horns in the 5th Test at the Oval and Day 1 had plenty of dramatic moments.
On the last ball before the end of play, Jonny Bairstow threatened Marnus Labuschagne with a run-out similar to how the Englishman was dismissed himself by Alex Carey however, the Aussie batter was well within his crease.
Ricky Ponting while discussing the play on Day 1 was pelted with grapes and it would only go on to add more heat to the historic rivalry. As far as the on-field matters
Confirmation as Moeen Ali will not be bowling today due to the groin injury he picked up in England’s first innings.
Khawaja who has been patiently waiting, scores the first boundary off the bat as Anderson is still looking out of touch.
A short ball that swung in, but Alex Carey was not able to save that as the Australians conceded four byes.
Jimmy Anderson and Mark Wood start with maiden overs, both England pacers utilising the overcast conditions really well. Australia remain at 61/1, trailing England by 222 runs. Marnus Labuschagne batting at 2 off 29, Khawaja at 26 off 81.
England have it all to do on Day 2, Ben Stokes’ side suffered an astonishing batting collapse before Harry Brook guided them to 283 runs. Australia trail by 222 runs, the England bowlers will be raring for early wickets on Day 2.
On the hunt for wickets this morning 🔍
📍 The Kia Oval #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/JPMp1WkGgS
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 5th Test Day 2, it’s all to play for between England and Australia. The Aussies finished Day 1 at 61/1, trailing England (283) by 222 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten overnight and will be hoping to cut down England lead.
Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja helped Pat Cummins’ side post a score of 61/1 at stumps after having restricted England to 283 runs. Cummins had won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the hosts suffering a total collapse as they were reeling at 73/3 before Harry Brook smashed 85 runs in 91 balls.
Ben Duckett had earlier scored 41 while Ali added 34 however, the rest of the batters struggled against Mitchell Starc and Co.
David Warner’s struggles continued as Australia came out to bat the opener managed to score just 24 runs as he fell prey to Chris Woakes. England have little more than pride to play for, and Ben Stokes’ side will be looking for early wickets on Day 2 to keep alive their hopes of levelling the series at 2-2.