Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 2:Australia Begin Cautiously, England Bowlers Dominate Early

Ashes 2023 AUS vs ENG Live Score: With England eyeing redemption and Australia looking for the series win having already retained the Ashes, the two arch-rivals locked horns in the 5th Test at the Oval and Day 1 had plenty of dramatic moments.

On the last ball before the end of play, Jonny Bairstow threatened Marnus Labuschagne with a run-out similar to how the Englishman was dismissed himself by Alex Carey however, the Aussie batter was well within his crease.

Ricky Ponting while discussing the play on Day 1 was pelted with grapes and it would only go on to add more heat to the historic rivalry. As far as the on-field matters