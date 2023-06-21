CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ashes 2023: ICC Punishes All 22 Players of England & Australia Featured in Edgbaston Test

Australia, England players were fined by ICC

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration

Pat Cummins’ Australia defeated England by 2 wickets to clinch a thrilling win in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Chasing 281 runs, the visitors pulled off a stunning win on the rain-hit fifth day to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series. Despite clinching a famous win, the Aussies were slapped with hefty fines for maintaining a slow over-rate. And so were, the Englishmen.

As stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Australia and England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees maintaining slow over-rates during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. Both teams have also been penalised two World Test Championship (WTC) points each.

Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charges, said the ICC release.

“Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings,” the statement read.

The sanctions see Australia lose two WTC points, leaving Cummins’ side with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle. England also lost two points, which means they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams’ points total.

