Watch: Colin De Grandhomme's Run-Out vs England at Lord's Resurfaces Amid Jonny Bairstow Controversy

With yet another close win against England, Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes 2023 series. But they were subject to a lot of boos from the English fans following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the fifth day of the second Ashes at Lord’s.

England haven’t contested the legality of the dismissal but do feel that Australia should have withdrawn their appeal as Bairstow wasn’t intending to take a run as he wandered out of his crease assuming the ball was dead once he had left it alone.

Amidst the controversy an old video has been shared on Twitter of New Zealand batter Colin de Grandhomme being run out by England’s Ollie Pope last year during the Lord’s Test.

Right after coming to the crease, Grandhomme faced a lethal delivery from Stuart Broad which struck him on the pads.

While the English pacer appealed for an LBW, Pope showed his game awareness by spotting Grandhomme was attempting a run and had left his crease.

Pope hit the bull’s eye with Grandhomme well out of the crease.

Broad and others appealed for a run-out and a review by the television umpire confirmed the New Zealand batter was indeed out.

The dismissal isn’t similar to what happened with Bairstow and fans were quick to spot the difference.

A fan underlined the psychology of the batters in both cases, commenting,

“Grandhomme was trying to take a run or in the movement of moving forward. Barstow clearly was inside the crease and had no intention of scoring a run.”

Another fan highlighted two big factors that make the run-out of De Grandhomme a fair one. “De Grandhomme attempted to make a run. And both umpires were alert and concentrating on the play,” he commented.

A fan judged that De Grandhomme was running between wickets and stopped, while Bairstow marked his crease and then went for a talk.

The dismissal has snowballed into a massive controversy with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum claiming Australia acted against the spirit of the game.