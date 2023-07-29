Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS Day 3: England Players Swap Names on Jersey in Support of Alzheimer's Society | WATCH

England players wore the names of their teammates on their backs on the third day of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series against Australia at The Oval in London on Saturday.

The move by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) supports people with dementia as the Ben Stokes-led English side lined up ahead of the start of the day’s play support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ahead of the start of the fifth test, England captain Ben Stokes had said: “The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests, and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more. As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country."

“But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones. By teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Society, I’m pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia," he added.

Alzheimer’s Society CEO, Kate Lee, said: “Bringing people from all walks of life together under one roof, the Ashes delivers unforgettable jaw-dropping moments and treasured memories that stay with fans for a lifetime. We’re proud to be joining forces with the ECB for one of the world’s most iconic and historic sporting events. This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia".

“We are here supporting the Alzheimer’s Society, and it is a subject very close to our hearts. It is a terrible disease," said England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick while talking to Sky Sports.

“We are here to try and raise awareness and bring it to the fore by educating people, and raising money too. The more money and awareness go into it, there will be more research.

“We have seen that new medication and new drugs have come into the market, they can make a big impact into that. Hopefully, today’s initiative will keep pushing people to understand that," added Trescothick.

However, Trescothick, a former England opener, has a personal reason too to get associated with the novel effort as his father, Martyn, is living with dementia.

The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the Ashes and can win the series outright by avoiding defeat in the last match. They can win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

At the end of day 2, Steve Smith’s patient 71 helped Australia reach 295 in reply to England’s 283 and a ninth-wicket partnership of 49 between Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy edged the tourists ahead.

On Day 3, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a blistering start in their second innings with a fifty partnership inside nine overs.

(With inputs from Agencies)