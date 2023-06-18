'People Will Judge on the Outcome..': Gareth Southgate Warns Ben Stokes on Bold Declaration

England’s football team coach Gareth Southgate shared his verdict on Ben Stokes’ bold call to declare at 393/8 in the first innings of the first Test of Ashes 2023. Joe Root scored 118 runs to help England put a competitive total on board on Day 1 however shortly before stumps, they surprised everyone by opting to declare.

Eventually, Usman Khawaja and David Warner helped Pat Cummins’ side reach 14/0 at the end of play on Day 1, and Southgate was impressed with the ‘Bazball’ approach from his nation under Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

When quizzed about his thoughts on Stokes’ bold declaration, Southgate did warn England that they would be judged by the people based on the result of the match, however, he did credit them for their approach.

The 52-year-old also admitted that he himself is a big cricket fan and this is the first time in his lifetime that an England side decided to declare at 393/8.

Speaking to the reports during a press conference, Southgate said, “I’m a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. You know their mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve also got a lot of world-class players."

“You know, we’ve got quite a few players I think would get in a World XI. So, the standard is also very good, but there’s definitely been this shift in how they’re playing, and I would imagine this is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1," he added.

The England football coach insisted “That will be an interesting decision because, in the end, people will judge [you] on the outcome as they do, the decisions you make as a coach. But that’s a clue as to the mindset they’re going into the series with."

While Southgate’s side defeated Malta 4-0 in the Euro 2023 qualifying match, England were put under the cosh by Australia on Day 2 as Usman Khawaja’s 126-run unbeaten knock guided the tourists to a score of 311/5.

With Australia now trailing by 82 runs and five wickets in hand, the first Test is evenly poised ahead of Day 3.