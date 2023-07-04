Jonny Bairstow Gives Death Stare to Pat Cummins at Lord's Pavilion After Australia Win 2nd Test - WATCH

From on-field arguments to aggressive reaction from the crowd, the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s witnessed a lot of actions, making it one of the most-heated red-ball clashes of all time. What led to the temperament was English batter Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping on Day 5. It seems things remained quite heated even after the match concluded with Australia registering a 43-run victory.

Basking in the glory of their second-successive win in the Ashes, the Australian team was making its way into the changing room when winning captain Pat Cummins stopped for the customary handshake. Bairstow extended his hands in response but looked quite disgusted. A clip of the incident has become viral across social media with Bairstow’s poker face in the highlight.

At a crucial period during England’s fourth-innings chase, Jonny Bairstow faced a bouncer from Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green. After leaving the ball, the English batter immediately walked off the crease, assuming the over was done. But Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball quickly and rattled the stumps with a direct throw. Bairstow was left shocked when the third umpire gave the decision in Australia’s favour.

Despite the dismissal being legal, English cricket fans slammed the Australian Cricket Team, shelling out cheating accusations for the visitors. England’s coach Brendon McCullum also expressed his discontent over the event, suggesting that moments like these go “against the spirit of the game.”

After suffering a narrow 2-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Edgbaston, England were desperate to make a comeback in the home Ashes series. The second Test at the Lord’s remained in the balance until Jonny Bairstow gave away his wickets when England were still 178 runs behind the mammoth 371-run target. Following his partner’s dismissal, English skipper Ben Stokes took over the charge and played a phenomenal 155-run knock, an inning that comprised 9 boundaries and as many sixes. But all his efforts went in vain as England were ultimately bundled out for 327 runs.

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Australia will try to continue their dominance in the Ashes. But they will miss the service of their star spinner Nathan Lyon for the rest of the series. Lyon who has just played his milestone 100th consecutive Test at Lord’s, will be sidelined due to a calf injury. The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds.