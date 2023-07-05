Ashes 2023: England announce XI for the Third Test at Headingley; Anderson dropped

Ben Stokes’s England on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test, beginning Thursday at Headingley, making three major changes to their combination which competed against Australia at Lord’s.

The likes of James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope have made way for Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali.

Anderson, a veteran of 180 Test, has struggled big time against the Aussies in the ongoing Ashes. He has picked up just 3 wickets in two games and has conceded over 200 runs. On the other hand, vice-captain Pope will be missing out on the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder at Lord’s while Moeen Ali’s return will see Tongue getting benched.

At the same time, the return of all-rounder Chris Woakes after a knee injury will boost England’s chances to make a comeback after going 0-2 down in the five-match series. His last test came against the West Indies in March, last year. With the ability to support the team with both bat and ball, he will provide some much-needed support to the side.

Stokes & Co will also look forward to churning out the most of Moeen Ali’s presence who missed out on the Ashes Test due to a finger injury.

“The only thing I would say is that our execution could have been slightly better with whatever way we decided to play last week," said Stokes.

The last time both sides met at Headingley, a thriller ensued, to say the least. The Aussies had managed to score 179 runs whilst England collapsed for a mere 67. The Aussies managed to capitalise by scoring 246 runs to set a target of 359 runs.

What was meant to be a low-scoring affair managed to become an entertaining one with Joe Root and Joe Denly scoring 77 and 50 respectively. But it was the current captain Ben Stokes who stole the show by scoring 155 runs to single-handedly carried his team to a win with one wicket to spare.

England will hope to replicate some of that form with Ben Stokes coming off a scintillating century at Lord’s. Jonny Bairstow as well would be eager to perform after the stumping fiasco.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook, who is set to replace Pope in the pecking order, will be looking to make his mark in the tournament with a reputation for scoring the big runs despite only playing 9 tests.

Also, Mark Wood will return after playing his last test against Pakistan in December last year. He will provide the raw pace which will give the side more variety on the bowling end.

England Playing XI: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.