Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope Under Close Watch After Shoulder Injury, Says England Coach Brendon McCullum

England’s Test team Coach, Brendan McCullum, stated that they will keep a close eye on Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury after they lost to the Aussies by 43 runs at Lord’s.

Pope had injured his shoulder, fielding in the first innings and went on to aggravate his injury when the side believed they could not use a substitute fielder in the match, due to a misunderstanding with the match officials.

Despite the injury, he went on to bat and scored 42 runs and three whilst batting in his regular position at three. The coach spoke to BBC, “I was so proud of Ollie, to do what he did (at Lord’s). He’s a tough kid to bat at number three and wants to make an impact."

The Aussies also have their injury concerns with Nathan Lyon being ruled out from the Ashes. The off-spinner had sustained a calf injury on Day 2 of the second Test.

McCullum also mentioned how the Pope was in pain but managed to make a decent contribution to the side and praised his ability to put the injury concerns aside and focus on the match.

The top-order batter remains in the 15-man squad for the third test.

Essex batter, Dan Lawrence is the extra batter in the squad and would be set to feature if Pope is benched for the Headingley test.

Lawrence has represented England in 11 Tests while scoring 551 runs, including four half-centuries. When it comes to First-Class cricket, he has amassed 6050 runs in 113 games which includes 14 centuries and 28 fifties.

England find themselves facing a massive challenge ahead in Headingley as they are down 2-0 in the Ashes and find themselves in a must-win scenario if they are to win the title.

Despite Ben Stokes’s heroics, scoring 155 runs, he did not receive support from the other batters except Ben Duckett who scored 83 runs in the second innings.

The second test was marred with controversy when Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey run out Jonny Bairstow when the English batter left his crease prematurely, assuming the ball was dead.

This caused a massive uproar as high-profile individuals like the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on the topic and even accused the Australians of not upholding the Spirit of Cricket.