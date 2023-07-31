Ashes 2023: England Beat Australia by 49 Runs in 5th Test, Draw Series 2-2

England defeated Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday, to draw the series 2-2 series draw.

Australia had already retained the coveted urn but narrowly missed out on claiming their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

They won the first two tests but lost the third and had looked set to lose the fourth until two days of almost uninterrupted rain led to a draw.

The fifth test was finely poised going into the final afternoon, with Australia batting their way steadily past 250 as they chased a huge target of 384.

But after a lengthy rain delay England’s bowlers came out and took the remaining seven wickets to claim the win. Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, with England’s retiring paceman Stuart Broad taking the final wicket.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets on his way to innings figures of 3-76 and all-rounder Chris Woakes ended with 4-50.

Broad, England’s all-time leading Ashes bowler, then polished off the tail.

