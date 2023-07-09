England Stay Alive in Ashes 2023, Win Headingley Test by 3 Wickets to Roar Back to 2-1 in Series

England kept themselves alive in the Ashes 2023 as they fought back valiantly against Australia to take the series to 2-1 after they defeated Pat Cummins’ side
After a 2-wicket win at Edgbaston, followed by 43-run win at Lord’s Australia were in the driving seat hoping to seal the series, instead, Ben Stokes’ side stepped up at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds to give themselves a massive lifeline in their bid to turn the series around.
Harry Brook played a gritty knock of 75 runs in the second innings, helping England chase down the required total of 251 runs on Day 4 itself.
Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: England Beat Australia by 3 Wickets After Edge of the Seat Classic at Headingley
After restricting Australia to 224 on a rainy Day 3, with two sessions being washed off due to rain, Stokes and Co, came up with a valiant bowling display, followed by a decent start by the openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.
Australia fought throughout Day 4, Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul but his efforts went in vain as England won the game with four sessions to spare.
❤️ The match-winning moment…Chris Woakes, what a man 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/hnhvEMu0jR
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2023
Earlier, Stokes continued his winning streak with the toss as he invited Australia to bat first the visitors suffered a shaky start courtesy of a fiery spell from Mark Wood. On Day 1 Australia were reduced to 85/4 after which Mitchell Marsh smashed a spectacular run-a-ball century, to help his side recover somewhat.
Marsh’s 118-run inning in as many balls helped the Aussies put up a total of 263 on the board before England came out to bat and finished with 68-3 at stumps, as they trailed by 195 runs.
Stokes and Co. were restricted to a total of 237 runs with the captain himself top-scoring at 80.
