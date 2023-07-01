Ashes 2023: Geoffrey Boycott's Reaction During England Batting Collapse Goes Viral

England, who were drawing worldwide praise for their aggressive brand of cricket till few days back are being criticised after a stunning batting collapse on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia at The Lord’s.

A host of former England captains have been slamming the batters for their performance, terming it ‘reckless, ‘pure stupid and ‘batting without brains’.

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott’s reaction as he buried his pace in his palm has gone viral on social media. The legendary cricketer was reacting to Harry Brook’s dismissal and he himself commented on that viral moment.

“Yes it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley," Boycott responded to the viral tweet.

Earlier, Boycott, in his column for The Telegraph, said England batters have fallen to their ego as they were offered the bait by Australian bowlers in the form of short deliveries and they fell for it. “They want to attack everything and never be tied down. So when you’re like that, ego takes over and it got Pope and Duckett out," Boycott wrote. “Australia kept playing on England’s ego and Joe Root obliged. The hook shots let Australia back in the match when they had them by the throat. At one stage, England were cruising and very much on top … but surrendered to this bumper barrage," he added. From 278/4, England collapsed to be bowled out for 325 as Australia ended up with a decent first innings lead.

“England need to be realistic. They cannot mix entertainment with stupidity. For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with proper shots. Australian bowlers got no help as the ball was not doing anything, so they resorted to short balls. What came next was pure stupidity," former England captain Michael Vaughan was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.