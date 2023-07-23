Ashes 2023 4th Test Live Score, ENG vs AUS: Rain Could Hamper England's Hopes of Drawing Level in Manchester

Read more

England’s bowlers desperate to separate the duo.

Whenever loose deliveries came, they were duly dispatched to boundary ropes as Labuschagne brought up his half-century in 99 balls. With the umpires declaring the light wasn’t conducive for pace bowling, England captain Ben Stokes had to bring on Moeen Ali and Joe Root.

That gave Labuschagne license to attack, smacking Root for a brace of sixes over the long-on fence. The right-hander finally reached his century in 161 deliveries when he took a single to reach the landmark in the 63rd over, followed by Marsh bringing up the hundred of the partnership.

England finally had a breakthrough in the 68th over when Labuschagne tried to cut off Root, but the on-field umpire didn’t give it out. England used a review, which showed the ball took a feather edge behind Jonny Bairstow, ending Labuschagne’s knock at 111.

Cameron Green was shaky at the start and also survived a review at the stroke of tea off Moeen, with England thinking there was a faint edge which the ultra edge didn’t confirm. Immediately after this, the rain returned to force an early end to the day.

England will be hoping the rain stays away long enough for them to pick five wickets and force a series decider in the fifth and final game of the series at The Oval. Otherwise, a washout will mean a draw and Australia will successfully retain the Ashes.