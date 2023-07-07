Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Pat Cummins Dismisses Joe Root Early to Put England on Backfoot

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 15:40 IST
Leeds
Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ashes 3rd Test began in a more fierce way following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow which would go on to add all the more spice to the rivalry between England and Australia. Ben Stokes continued with his trend to win the toss and elected to bowl first. After that, Australia were restricted to a total of 263 runs in their first innings on Day 1 itself.
David Warner was dismissed on the 16th time by Stuart Broad at 4 runs, the team lost four wickets for 85/4, then Mitchell Marsh came on and rescued his side by smashing a run-a-ball century, scoring 118 runs in 118 balls.
OUT! What a delivery and Pat Cummins strikes on the second ball of the day and he takes the massive wicket of Joe Root who failed to add any to his overnight score and departs for 19. Perfect start for Australia here as England look in trouble now. ENG 68/4 in 19.2 overs
Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) resume England (68/3) innings on Day 2. Pat Cummins has the ball in hand.
Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Headingley after which Australia were off to a shaky start, they lost four wickets early but then Mitchell Marsh played a sensational knock of 118 runs in as many balls helping Pat Cummins’ side remain alive in the contest. Mark Wood picked up 5 wickets to trouble the Aussie batters, and then England ened up scoring 68/3 before Stumps.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between England and Australia, after restricting Australia to a total of 263 runs, England managed to score 68/3 before Stumps on Day 1.
However, once Marsh was dismissed by Chris Woakes, the rest of the lower order couldn’t stand up against Mark Wood, who snared five wickets, while Woakes got three scalps.
Zak Crawley then smashed 33 runs in 39 balls, but England lost two wickets early, after which Joe Root steadied the ship and he was joined by Bairstow on his side, who seemingly mocked the Australian players by placing himself deep inside the crease after the run-out at Lord’s.
At Stumps on Day 1, England reached 68/3, as they trailed Australia by 195 runs.