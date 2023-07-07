Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Pat Cummins Dismisses Joe Root Early to Put England on Backfoot

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ashes 3rd Test began in a more fierce way following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow which would go on to add all the more spice to the rivalry between England and Australia. Ben Stokes continued with his trend to win the toss and elected to bowl first. After that, Australia were restricted to a total of 263 runs in their first innings on Day 1 itself.

David Warner was dismissed on the 16th time by Stuart Broad at 4 runs, the team lost four wickets for 85/4, then Mitchell Marsh came on and rescued his side by smashing a run-a-ball century, scoring 118 runs in 118 balls.