CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home »Cricket Home » Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Wins Toss, England to Bowl First

Live now

Auto Refresh

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Wins Toss, England to Bowl First

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Follow live updates and scoreboard of Ashes 2023 Headingly Test at news18cricket

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 15:10 IST

Leeds

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023 (AP Photo)
ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023 (AP Photo)

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes 2023 and Pat Cummins’ side will be looking to seal the series with another commanding performance over Ben Stokes’ England. Much of the talk ahead of the third Test in Headingley has been about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Test.

With fans from all over the world divided over the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, Australia and England gear up to lock horns with the series at stake. Only once a team losing 0-2 have gone on to win the Ashes 3-2 and it was done by Australia so England will have to play

Jul 06, 2023 15:06 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia's playing XI, Boland, Murphy come in

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

Jul 06, 2023 15:04 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England's Playing XI, Mark Wood comes in

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Jul 06, 2023 15:02 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England win the toss, Ben Stokes elects to bowl first

Ben Stokes has done it again! He wins the toss, England to bowl first.

Jul 06, 2023 15:01 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Pitch report

“The pitch has a bit of grass on it. Even covering of fine grass. The seamers will enjoy it. The pitch is the hardest of the series. The pitch says bowl first. Four years ago England chased down 362,” says Nasser Hussain in his pitch report.

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Pitch report
Jul 06, 2023 14:53 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Recap of the past two Tests

The past two Tests were both won by Australia, Ben Stokes had won the toss on both previous occasions, let’s see if he can do it three times in a row? Cummins’ side have been unfazed by the toss, they won the first Test by 2 wickets, and the second one by 43 runs.

Jul 06, 2023 14:42 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England vs Australia 3rd Test

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2023, Australia holding a 2-0 lead are looking to seal the series, England are hoping to make a historic comeback. Should be an epic contest this at Headingley.

Read more

out of their skins to save the series.

Stokes and Co. have been severely criticised for their ‘Bazball’ approach, and it remains to be seen how they will play in the third Test. Steve Smith will be playing in his 100th Test and having won the Player of the Match in the previous game, he will be looking to continue that momentum.

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series owing to his calf injury, he fought valiantly coming out to bat despite being on crutches but he will be replaced by Todd Murphy for the third Test.