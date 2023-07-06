Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Wins Toss, England to Bowl First

“The pitch has a bit of grass on it. Even covering of fine grass. The seamers will enjoy it. The pitch is the hardest of the series. The pitch says bowl first. Four years ago England chased down 362,” says Nasser Hussain in his pitch report.
Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes 2023 and Pat Cummins’ side will be looking to seal the series with another commanding performance over Ben Stokes’ England. Much of the talk ahead of the third Test in Headingley has been about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Test.
With fans from all over the world divided over the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, Australia and England gear up to lock horns with the series at stake. Only once a team losing 0-2 have gone on to win the Ashes 3-2 and it was done by Australia so England will have to play
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad
Ben Stokes has done it again! He wins the toss, England to bowl first.
The past two Tests were both won by Australia, Ben Stokes had won the toss on both previous occasions, let’s see if he can do it three times in a row? Cummins’ side have been unfazed by the toss, they won the first Test by 2 wickets, and the second one by 43 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2023, Australia holding a 2-0 lead are looking to seal the series, England are hoping to make a historic comeback. Should be an epic contest this at Headingley.
Stokes and Co. have been severely criticised for their ‘Bazball’ approach, and it remains to be seen how they will play in the third Test. Steve Smith will be playing in his 100th Test and having won the Player of the Match in the previous game, he will be looking to continue that momentum.
Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the series owing to his calf injury, he fought valiantly coming out to bat despite being on crutches but he will be replaced by Todd Murphy for the third Test.