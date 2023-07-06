Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Wins Toss, England to Bowl First

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia hold a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes 2023 and Pat Cummins’ side will be looking to seal the series with another commanding performance over Ben Stokes’ England. Much of the talk ahead of the third Test in Headingley has been about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Test.

With fans from all over the world divided over the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, Australia and England gear up to lock horns with the series at stake. Only once a team losing 0-2 have gone on to win the Ashes 3-2 and it was done by Australia so England will have to play