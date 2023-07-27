Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia to Bowl First, Murphy Starts Ahead of Cameron Green

Live now
Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Having successfully retained the Ashes, Australia will be looking to prove their critics wrong after the fourth Test in Manchester got washed out which ‘saved’ Australia from England. Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driving seat of the fourth Test looking to level the series at 2-2, however, the rain gods had other ideas.
Rain washed out Day 5 in Manchester thereby effectively ending England’s chances of winning the Ashes. Stokes and his men will be looking to finish the series on a high and make it 2-2 after seeing their ‘Bazball’ tactics being
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Just one change in Australia’s playing XI from the previous match, Todd Murphy comes in.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy
England have already announced their playing XI.
Crawley, Duckett, Ali, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes, Wood, Broad and Anderson.
For Australia, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh have marked their run-ups.
Even though England didn’t get their hands on the Ashes, that hasn’t dampened the mood in the camp, Mark Wood recently hijacked Ben Stokes’ presser and caused a massive frenzy.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2023, England take on Australia in the 5th Test having nothing but pride to play for, the Aussies can still seal the series win and that’s what they will be gunning for. Follow all the updates here from Day 1.
Infamously, Stokes had declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Test at Edgbaston, which proved to be a key moment as Australia would go on to win the match by 2 wickets.
In the second Test, Pat Cummins’ side prevailed again winning by 43 runs to open up a 2-0 lead, they were on the cusp of making it 3-0 however, England fought back valiantly to win the third Test in Leeds by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes alive.
Despite smashing 592 runs riding on a brilliant 189-run knock from Zak Crawley, England were looking increasingly confident of winning the fourth Test however, it wasn’t to be. Thus, it’s all to play for in the fifth Test at the Oval with both sides looking to end the series on a high.