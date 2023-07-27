CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home »Cricket Home » Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia to Bowl First, Murphy Starts Ahead of Cameron Green

Live now

Auto Refresh

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia to Bowl First, Murphy Starts Ahead of Cameron Green

AUS vs ENG Live Score, Ashes 2023: Check live updates of England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 here at cricketnext, get scorecard and live updates

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 15:09 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test (AP Photo)
Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test (AP Photo)

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Having successfully retained the Ashes, Australia will be looking to prove their critics wrong after the fourth Test in Manchester got washed out which ‘saved’ Australia from England. Ben Stokes and Co. were in the driving seat of the fourth Test looking to level the series at 2-2, however, the rain gods had other ideas.

Rain washed out Day 5 in Manchester thereby effectively ending England’s chances of winning the Ashes. Stokes and his men will be looking to finish the series on a high and make it 2-2 after seeing their ‘Bazball’ tactics being

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 27, 2023 15:08 IST

England vs Australia 5th Test: England playing XI

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Jul 27, 2023 15:05 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia playing XI - Murphy comes in

Just one change in Australia’s playing XI from the previous match, Todd Murphy comes in.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy

Jul 27, 2023 15:03 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss, elects to field first

Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss, elects to field first.
Jul 27, 2023 14:54 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England's playing XI

England have already announced their playing XI.

Crawley, Duckett, Ali, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes, Wood, Broad and Anderson.

For Australia, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh have marked their run-ups.

Jul 27, 2023 14:49 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Mark Wood is team Barbie

Even though England didn’t get their hands on the Ashes, that hasn’t dampened the mood in the camp, Mark Wood recently hijacked Ben Stokes’ presser and caused a massive frenzy.

Jul 27, 2023 14:37 IST

Ashes 2023 Live Score: England vs Australia 5th Test

Welcome to our live coverage of the Ashes 2023, England take on Australia in the 5th Test having nothing but pride to play for, the Aussies can still seal the series win and that’s what they will be gunning for. Follow all the updates here from Day 1.

Read more

questioned.

Infamously, Stokes had declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Test at Edgbaston, which proved to be a key moment as Australia would go on to win the match by 2 wickets.

In the second Test, Pat Cummins’ side prevailed again winning by 43 runs to open up a 2-0 lead, they were on the cusp of making it 3-0 however, England fought back valiantly to win the third Test in Leeds by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes alive.

Despite smashing 592 runs riding on a brilliant 189-run knock from Zak Crawley, England were looking increasingly confident of winning the fourth Test however, it wasn’t to be. Thus, it’s all to play for in the fifth Test at the Oval with both sides looking to end the series on a high.