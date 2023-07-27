Ashes 2023 Live Score ENG vs AUS 5th Test: Australia to Bowl First, Murphy Starts Ahead of Cameron Green

Read more

Infamously, Stokes had declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 in the first Test at Edgbaston, which proved to be a key moment as Australia would go on to win the match by 2 wickets.

In the second Test, Pat Cummins’ side prevailed again winning by 43 runs to open up a 2-0 lead, they were on the cusp of making it 3-0 however, England fought back valiantly to win the third Test in Leeds by 3 wickets to keep the Ashes alive.

Despite smashing 592 runs riding on a brilliant 189-run knock from Zak Crawley, England were looking increasingly confident of winning the fourth Test however, it wasn’t to be. Thus, it’s all to play for in the fifth Test at the Oval with both sides looking to end the series on a high.