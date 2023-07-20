ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 2: England Look to Bundle Australia Early After Woakes' Assault

Read more

after being sent in by Ben Stokes.

Woakes picked up exactly where he left off in an excellent comeback performance at Headingley, picking off David Warner (32) in the morning session before removing Australia’s dangerous dueling all-rounders Mitch Marsh (51) and Cameron Green (16) in one outstanding over in the evening.

Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and joined test cricket’s exclusive club as he and Chris Woakes kept England’s hopes of a rousing Ashes comeback alive at Old Trafford.

Three years after taking his 500th wicket at the same ground, Broad completed another century to join a hall of fame that includes only four other names: Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Broad’s teammate James Anderson and Anil Kumble. Among fast bowlers, Anderson and Broad stand alone in the pantheon.

Steve Smith (41) and Labuschagne had earlier taken the visitors to 107-2 at lunch. A 92 mph rocket from Mark Wood in the afternoon beat the defensive push of Smith to end a 59-run partnership. After Labuschagne had registered his first fifty of the series, he played all around a straight one from Moeen Ali and another England review bore fruit and ended a 63-run stand. Labuschagne was lbw for 51.