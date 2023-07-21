ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Ben Stokes Departs After Fifty, Harry Brook Solid

Read more

and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket. At the close, Harry Brook was 14 not out with England captain Ben Stokes 24 not out.

Crawley extended his fourth hundred in 38 Tests past 150 with two superb straight-driven boundaries off successive deliveries from Australia captain Pat Cummins. But, in sight of a second Test double century, and with Cummins running out of ideas, Crawley chopped on to all-rounder Cameron Green.

It was the end of a remarkable innings in which the 25-year-old Crawley scored at better than a run-a-ball, facing 182 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and three sixes.

England’s 336-3 became 351-4 when Root was bowled for 84 by a Josh Hazlewood ball that kept exceptionally low.

Australia’s woes were compounded when Starc, who led their attack with 2-74 from 15 overs, left the field after landing heavily on his left shoulder and making a diving stop. Moeen, in red-ball retirement until the start of this series, earlier became just the fourth England player to complete the Test ‘double’ of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets. He was caught for 54 by a diving Usman Khawaja from a fierce pull off Starc.

In the morning, Australia were bowled out after resuming on 299-8, with none of their batsmen making more than the 51 achieved by both Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Chris Woakes wrapped up the innings to finish with 5-62 — his first five-wicket Ashes haul.