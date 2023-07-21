ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Ben Stokes Departs After Fifty, Harry Brook Solid

Live now
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3 Live Updates: The hosts will look to extend their first innings when they take on Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on the third day. After Zak Crawley’s super-charged 189 and fifties from Moeen Ali and Joe Root, England were 384-4 at stumps on Thursday in reply to the tourists’ first-innings 317, a lead of 67 runs. Ben Stokes & Co are currently 2-1 down in the five-game series and face a must-win situation in Manchester to keep the series alive.
Crawley and Joe Root shared a breathtaking partnership of 206 runs in just 29 overs. That stand came after Crawley
OUT! Pat Cummins finally breaks the stand and gets the better of Ben Stokes. The Aussie captain castled his counterpart but England are still well ahead in the game. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in and we can expect the fireworks will continue from England with the bat. ENG 437/5
Fifty For Ben Stokes! Another fine knock from the English captain as he has been the flagbearer of the Bazball cricket. England are well ahead in the game with a 119-run lead and they are looking to smash more here quickly in this session. ENG 436/4
Harry Brook has joined the party as he smashed Mitchell Starc for three boundaries in an over. Sensational batting from Brook and Stokes and England are scoring at a run rate over 6 at the moment in this session. Pat Cummins is stunned once again here. ENG 422/4
A fine start from Ben Stokes as he is looking to score runs at a healthy rate here. However, he took a risky double here which could have ended his stay in the middle. He smashed Josh Hazlewood for a boundary as England cross the 400-run mark. ENG 402/4
Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are in the middle to start the proceedings with the bat for England. Josh Hazlewood has the ball in hand.
All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, and how he is going to approach the first session of Day 3. England have already taken the lead but they need to extend it and put pressure on Australia by posting something near 500 in the first innings.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third day of Ashes 2023 4th Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Crawley extended his fourth hundred in 38 Tests past 150 with two superb straight-driven boundaries off successive deliveries from Australia captain Pat Cummins. But, in sight of a second Test double century, and with Cummins running out of ideas, Crawley chopped on to all-rounder Cameron Green.
It was the end of a remarkable innings in which the 25-year-old Crawley scored at better than a run-a-ball, facing 182 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and three sixes.
England’s 336-3 became 351-4 when Root was bowled for 84 by a Josh Hazlewood ball that kept exceptionally low.
Australia’s woes were compounded when Starc, who led their attack with 2-74 from 15 overs, left the field after landing heavily on his left shoulder and making a diving stop. Moeen, in red-ball retirement until the start of this series, earlier became just the fourth England player to complete the Test ‘double’ of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets. He was caught for 54 by a diving Usman Khawaja from a fierce pull off Starc.
In the morning, Australia were bowled out after resuming on 299-8, with none of their batsmen making more than the 51 achieved by both Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Chris Woakes wrapped up the innings to finish with 5-62 — his first five-wicket Ashes haul.