'As Much Out as Mine Was Not Out': Mitchell Starc on Ben Duckett's Catch After Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal
'As Much Out as Mine Was Not Out': Mitchell Starc on Ben Duckett's Catch After Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal

July 04, 2023

Mitchell Starc's catch that became the talking point on the 4th day of the Ashes Test

In both cases, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, came up with explanations, justifying the umpire’s decision and Starc feels the discussion should stop

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial run-out has certainly spiced up the ongoing Ashes 2023. Australia defeated the hosts in the second game by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. However, the encounter at Lord’s will be remembered for certain events that sparked not just one but multiple debates.

On top of it will be the bizarre dismissal of Jonny Bairstow which left the local crowd, the MCC members and the hosts baffled. The English wicketkeeper left his crease after ducking underneath a Cameron Green bouncer and then casually left the crease, assuming that the over has ended. Alex Carey, the Australia wicketkeeper, threw the ball straight into the stumps and Bairstow was caught in an awkward position that resulted in his departure.

Almost 24 hours before the Bairstow run-out, the spectators saw a catch taken by Mitchell Starc to dismiss Ben Duckett which eventually got overturned. The English opener played a shot down toward fine leg, where Starc grabbed the ball but brushed the ball through the turf while sliding. TV umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged it as not out and Duckett got a life before scoring 83.

That incident also sparked a debate and reacting to it, Starc said, “I had no doubt I was under control of the ball. They’re going by the letter of the law, which states that in bracing my body, the ball was on the turf. It’s going to be interesting moving forward with (similar catches).”

“But we’ve got to accept that one, just like they’re going to have to accept the stumping. Let me put it this way – his (Bairstow’s) was as much out as mine was not out,” he added.

In both cases, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, came up with explanations, justifying the umpire’s decision and Starc feels the discussion should stop.

“If you’re going by the letter of the law, they were the right decisions. We’ll leave it in the hands of the officials,” concluded Starc.

