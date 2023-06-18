Ashes 2023: Massive Blow For England, Moeen Ali Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England suffered a massive blow in the first Test against Australia during Ashes 2023 as their all-rounder Moeen Ali was fined for breaching ICC’s code of conduct. Ali was guilty of breaking ICC’s rules and was subsequently fined 25 percent of his match fee for the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

“Moeen Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," read a release from ICC.

“One demerit point has been added to Moeen’s disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was the England all-rounder’s first offence in the past 24 months," it informed further.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the first Test during the 89th over of Australia’s first innings when Ali was fielding near the boundary ropes, and he was spotted applying a drying agent to his bowling hand.

The England all-rounder admitted to his offence and accepted the sanction by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger only to dry his hands. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge.