Australia Announce Changes to Ashes 2023 Squad: Nathan Lyon Officially Ruled Out, Matt Renshaw Released

The Australian men’s cricket team has announced a couple of changes to their Test squad for the ongoing five-match Ashes 2023 series in England. Veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon has formally been ruled out from the remainder of the tour having sustained a significant “calf tear".

Lyon got injured while fielding on the second day of the 2nd Test following which he hobbled off the field and didn’t bowl or field again.

However, in an act of bravado, the badly injured Lyon trudged towards the middle as the last man after Australia lost their ninth wicket for 264 at Lord’s on Day 4. Batting on one leg, he added a valuable 15 runs for the final wicket with Mitchell Starc before falling on four.

Australia went on to win by 43 runs to take 2-0 lead.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

In all likeliness, with Australia not naming a replacement, Lyon’s spot will go to Todd Murphy who could make his Ashes debut at Leeds.

Murphy made his international debut during India tour earlier this year and impressed with 14 wickets from four Tests.

Lyon has backed Murphy to come good in England.

“His stock ball is good enough in international cricket. We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin," Lyon said.

“It will be a different challenge with the England batters. If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity" he added.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald all but confirmed Murphy’s inclusion in the playing XI after admitting the team struggled a bit in lone spinner Lyon’s absence.

“As you saw (on Sunday), at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we’ve been so used to. At times it looked a little bit chaotic so we do like to have that spin option," he said.

Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw, who was the substitute fielder for Lyon, has been released from the squad.