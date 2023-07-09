'They Require...': Sachin Tendulkar's Advise to England How They Can Chase 251 to Win 3rd Ashes Test

The third Test of Ashes 2023 has been moving at lightning pace despite rain washing out majority of Day 3 at Headingley. Resuming on their overnight score of 116/4, Australia continued losing wickets regularly and it took a fighting half-century from Travis Head that helped them to 224-all out and set England 251 to win.

England were 27/0 in five overs when the play came to an end on Saturday and with two days remaining, they are the favourites unless a batting collapse scuppers their chances.

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar seems to be keeping a close eye on the proceedings in Leeds and was a word of advice for the Ben Stokes-led hosts to ‘bat sensibly’ without giving up their positive approach.

“The first hour at Headingley is going to be critical tomorrow,’ Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “I feel the wicket is playing absolutely fine and if England bat sensibly and are positive in their approach they will get there. They require discipline in their shot selection with a positive approach and the total will be chased."

Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, England opted to bowl first and despite an attacking century from allrounder Mitchell Marsh, they managed to limit Australia to 263-all out.

If it wasn’t for Marsh’s superb run-a-ball 118, Australia would have been skittled for a much lower total.

Then England struggling at 87/5 before Ben Stokes stitched little partnerships with the lower order and made a fighting 80 off 108. They were eventually bowled out for 237 with Australia managing a 26-run lead.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain echoed Tendulkar’s views.

“We know England will remain positive, as we saw in the brief opening to their innings last night, and the fielding side can lose control very quickly here, as we have already seen in another brilliant Headingley Test," Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“The key now is for England to remain positive but also slightly smarter," he added.