Ashes 2023: Fans Divided on Twitter After Nitin Menon's Close Call Helps Steve Smith Survive on Day 2

Umpire Nitin Menon came under the scanner after a close decision during day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Kennington Oval, London. Menon, who is the third umpire of the ongoing Test, had to make a tough call when the on-field umpire referred Steve Smith’s run-out decision to him. Substitute fielder George Ealham grabbed the ball as his flat throw reached Jonny Bairstow in quick time, he gathered the ball and went for the run-out. It was a very close call as Smith himself started walking off while the English fielders started celebrating the wicket.

Third Umpire Menon took his time and checked several angles before taking the decision - not out. It came out as a shocker for the England team however, Menon suggested that bails were not completely off when Smith was outside the crease.

The fans on Twitter were divided after the close call, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Aakash Chopra came out in support of Menon and hailed him for the decision.

What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. #ashes2023 #ashes2005 #garypratt #georgeeahlamHave to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2023

Well done, Nitin Menon. Good decision. A tough decision. #TheAshes— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2023

Please must read law 29.1, The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps.The ball hasn’t been removed from the top of the stumps. An excellent decision by Nitin Menon ❤️#Ashes2023pic.twitter.com/Oj33D5l5tB — Abdul Basit (@BasitCric) July 28, 2023

Nitin Menon gave this not out? pic.twitter.com/qpmqjJ3ES9— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) July 28, 2023

Nitin Menon gave this not out? How Steve Smith Bairstow Joe Root #Ashes2023 #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/FjtmtoRzDA— Er Amit Chaudhary (@kambojamit47) July 28, 2023

Australia resumed on 61-1, with left-hander Khawaja 26 not out and Labuschagne, fresh from his hundred in last week’s rain-marred drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, unbeaten on two.

Labuschagne, however, took a further 59 balls to score just seven more runs before edging a full-length delivery from express fast bowler Mark Wood, with Joe Root holding a brilliant one-handed catch diving to his left at first slip.

Stuart Broad took two wickets in quick succession before James Anderson got in on the act as England hit back against Australia before Tea.