Watch: Stuart Broad Loses Cool After Brendon McCullum's Signal from Lord's Balcony

Stuart Broad was left fuming after realising that his appeal for LBW against Marnus Labushagne if sent for a review would have fetched him his first wicket in the second innings of the 2nd Test between England and Australia currently underway at the Lord’s. The incident happened after the tea break on the third day’s play.

Broad was turned down by the umpire, twice, right before the tea, off successive deliveries. He first made a loud appeal for a caught behind against Labuschagne and there was definitely a sound. However, England captain Ben Stokes wasn’t convinced and his suspicion was proven right when replay showed the sound came after he ball had passed the bat,

The next appeal, this time for LBW followed and even this time, the umpire turned it down before Stokes decided to not review this one as well. Ball tracker predicted it would have missed the leg stump.

Sixth over after the tea break, Broad pinged Labuschagne on the pad and this time too, was absolutely confident of having dismissed the Australian. This one came back in after pitching as Labuschagne was beaten to be hit on the front pad.

Again, the umpire didn’t agree and England didn’t go for the review either. Ball tracker predicted it would have hit the leg stump though.

I’m so glad there’s a new Stuart Broad reaction. Its been too long pic.twitter.com/OElNlN3VQN— Matt (@Matt_Walker96) June 30, 2023

As Broad was heading back to his bowling mark, he glanced towards the England dressing room and head coach Brendon McCullum raised his forefinger to gesture that it would have been out had England reviewed.

Broad stopped dead in his tracks, turned around and let his frustration known.

Having completed the over, Broad continued his rant to himself, seemingly angered by the denial of his appeal and subsequent refusal by captain to use DRS.

It didn’t cost England much though as Labuschagne was soon dismissed for 30 by James Anderson.