'Don't Think I've Ever Seen a Field Like That': Australia Legend Praises Ben Stokes for Proactive Captaincy

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been quite impressive with England allrounder Ben Stokes’ captaincy in the ongoing first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Ponting was seemed surprised by Stokes’ unusual field placement against the well-set Usman Khawaja during the third day’s play which fetched England his prized scalp.

To put Khawaja under pressure, Stokes ended up putting as many as six fielders within the eyesight of the Australia opener - three each on either side of the pitch that resembled the top of an umbrella.

And within two deliveries, the plan bore fruit as Ollie Robinson produced a yorker which Khawaja wanted to lift over the fielders but missed to be bowled on 141.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before," Ponting told ICC. “There was just an umbrella of fielders around in front of the batsman’s face. And it was all about bowling a couple of slower balls and being able to bowl a yorker. And sure enough, Khawaja used his feet, gave himself some room, gave up his stumps, and the yorker knocked his off stump out of the ground."

Ponting was quite happy to see Stokes’ refreshing approach to Test cricket as he tried everything possible to keep he game moving in forward direction.

“It’s fantastic stuff. It’s really refreshing for the Test game to see a team play this way and a captain happy to try everything he possibly can," Ponting said.

“It’s hard to keep up with them all, he’s making a change almost every ball, which is great, it’s proactive captaincy. He’s always trying to move the game forward, he’s looking at any little way that he possibly can to pick up a wicket and change the momentum of the game," he added.

England, after declaring at 393/8 on Day 1, managed to take a seven-run lead as they bowled out Australia for 386 in the series opener.