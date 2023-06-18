Watch: Lucky Usman Khawaja Survives After Getting Clean Bowled as Stuart Broad Oversteps

Australia were delighted to see Usman Khawaja notching up his first hundred in England. The opening batter brought up the triple figures off 199 balls and once he got there, threw his bat up in the air to celebrate the milestone.

Khawaja’s remarkable hundred and his animated celebration, both caught the attention of the viewers. But more drama unfolded when he got a life following Stuart Broad’s blunder in the 81st over.

After having a successful opening spell in the morning session, Broad returned after tea with the hope to get rid of ton-up Khawaja. The opening batter not only just shouldered the Australian innings throughout the day but also brought up his first Test ton on English soil.

Comes the 81st over when Broad nipped one right through the defences of Khawaja and clipped the top of his off and middle stump. The English supporters were on their toes while Broad himself burst into jubilant celebration. But the excitement was extinguished within seconds when umpire Marais Erasmus called it a no-ball.

The TV replay showed that Broad had overstepped by the barest of margins and Khawaja was back in action.

“It has been a hard gruelling day on a pitch that offered very little but being in this position is a really positive place to be I think,” Broad told the BBC after the day’s play.

Australia recovered to 311/5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with Khawaja returning unbeaten on 126 not out while Alex Carey, who was dropped by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91. That still left Australia 82 runs behind England’s first-innings 393/8 declared built on Joe Root’s 118 not out.

Khawaja, who has batted in several different positions, now averages a colossal 68.72 as an opener — the highest by anyone in to have batted in a minimum 20 Test innings in the position.