Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Booed by Crowd for Not Walking Despite Being Caught Behind

Marnus Labuschagne has overcome his Ashes slump with a memorable display in the ongoing 4th Test in Manchester. The Australian struck a half-century in the first dig at Old Trafford and followed that with his first century in seven months to lead the fightback on a rain-affected Day 4.

Labuschagne made 111 off 173 with the help of 10 fours and two sixes in what was also his first Ashes century in England.

It took the part-time spin of Joe Root to dislodge the Australian No. 3 whose 103-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh had frustrated England on a rain-curtailed day.

Labuschagne though was booed by the fans for not walking after he nicked one from Root with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow taking a sharp catch. The England players looked extremely confident and immediately called for review when the on-field umpire didn’t raise his finger.

Is there ANYTHING this man can’t do!?Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

Ultra-edge showed a clear spike and the crowd started booing even as Labuschagne made his way back to the locker room.

At the close of play, Australia were 214/5, still trailing England by 61 runs and Labuschagne dismissed any notion that the tourists will be going to make a match out of it should there be a chance.

“I think we’re just going to let it play out, get bowled out when we do. I don’t think we’re going to give England a sniff…that’s exactly what they’d like," he told reporters.

The 29-year-old feels he’s back to his best after peeling off an 11th Test ton.

“I feel like my game is in a really good space now," Labuschagne said . “Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game."

There’s forecast of more rain on Sunday and should there be a draw, Australia will retain the Ashes no matter what result the final Test produces.