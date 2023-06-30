Ashes 2nd Test Live Cricket Score ENG vs AUS 2023 Day 3: Harry Brook, Ben Stokes Key For England

Read more

While England will look to bat with their 'Bazball' approach to put pressure on Australia and deficit the lead. They have enough firepower left in the tank to take over Australia in the match.

After England wasted dream bowling conditions on day one at Lord’s, it mined excellent batting conditions on day two to slash Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 in the second Ashes test on Thursday.

England had 278 runs and gifted all four of its fallen wickets to Australia without regrets.

“We’ve played positive cricket for 12 months and we’re certainly not going to change,” Ben Duckett said after falling for 98. “If we get close or a lead, we’re certainly in this game.”

Ollie Pope, Duckett and world No. 1 batter Joe Root recklessly went after short balls and gave catches behind square.

Pope, on 42, spoiled a cruisy 97-run stand with Duckett when his pull at Cameron Green sailed straight to Steve Smith at deep backward square leg.

In the same over, Root had 1 when he gloved a Green bouncer to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. But the wicket was canceled by Green’s no-ball, his fifth of six on the day.

Australia minimized the missed chance by getting Root out for 10, when his pull at Mitchell Starc was brilliantly caught by a diving Smith at backward square.

Before Root was dismissed, Duckett agonizingly missed his second test century at Lord’s this month when he pulled at Josh Hazlewood and top-edged to David Warner at deep fine leg. Duckett’s comfortable 98 off 134 balls included nine boundaries.