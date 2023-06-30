CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ashes 2nd Test Live Cricket Score ENG vs AUS 2023 Day 3: Harry Brook, Ben Stokes Key For England



Ashes Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Here you can follow live score and updates of 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 from the Lord's, London.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:01 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)


Live Score Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 England vs Australia (AP Image)

Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 Ashes: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 from the Lord’s London. The match is hanging in balance at the moment as England will resume the proceedings on Day 3 from 278/4 with Ben Stokes (17*) and Harry Brook (45*) in the middle. The Australian pacers have an uphill task ahead as they leaked too many runs on Day 2. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were a bit expensive with the ball while Pat Cummins remained wicketless.

The injury of Nathan Lyon is also a major concern for Australia. He sustained a calf injury on Day 2 and walked off the field. “Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his

Jun 30, 2023 14:01 IST



Hello and welcome to our live blog of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 3 from the Lord’s London.

right calf while fielding in the final session today,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said. While England will look to bat with their ‘Bazball’ approach to put pressure on Australia and deficit the lead. They have enough firepower left in the tank to take over Australia in the match.

After England wasted dream bowling conditions on day one at Lord’s, it mined excellent batting conditions on day two to slash Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 in the second Ashes test on Thursday.

England had 278 runs and gifted all four of its fallen wickets to Australia without regrets.

“We’ve played positive cricket for 12 months and we’re certainly not going to change,” Ben Duckett said after falling for 98. “If we get close or a lead, we’re certainly in this game.”

Ollie Pope, Duckett and world No. 1 batter Joe Root recklessly went after short balls and gave catches behind square.

Pope, on 42, spoiled a cruisy 97-run stand with Duckett when his pull at Cameron Green sailed straight to Steve Smith at deep backward square leg.

In the same over, Root had 1 when he gloved a Green bouncer to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. But the wicket was canceled by Green’s no-ball, his fifth of six on the day.

Australia minimized the missed chance by getting Root out for 10, when his pull at Mitchell Starc was brilliantly caught by a diving Smith at backward square.

Before Root was dismissed, Duckett agonizingly missed his second test century at Lord’s this month when he pulled at Josh Hazlewood and top-edged to David Warner at deep fine leg. Duckett’s comfortable 98 off 134 balls included nine boundaries.