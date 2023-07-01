CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home »Cricket Home » Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Steve Smith Attacks England, Australia's Total Goes Past 150

Live now

Auto Refresh

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Steve Smith Attacks England, Australia's Total Goes Past 150

Ashes Live Score 2nd Test ENG vs AUS Day 4: Here you can follow live score and updates of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 4 from the Lord's

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 16:16 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023 2nd Test (AP Photo)
ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023 2nd Test (AP Photo)

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 4: Australia dominated England on Day 3 and Pat Cummins’ side find themselves in a commanding position, having a lead of 221 runs ahead of the start of play on Day 4. In the ongoing Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord’s, Australia batted first and ended up scoring 416 runs, courtesy of Steve Smith’s 32nd Test century, after which they bowled out England for 325 runs.

Ben Duckett was the pick of the lot for the side led by Ben Stokes as the opener smashed 98 runs before getting dismissed as England lost momentum on Day 3. The hosts began action on Friday in a commanding position of 278/4 and looked

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 01, 2023 16:16 IST

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score: England turn to short ball ploy, AUS 160

After trying different methods on Day 4, England have now decided to follow the Aussies as they start a barrage of short balls, similar to what Australia did to them on Day 3. However, hasn’t been effective so far, Australia’s lead goes past 250 runs.

Jul 01, 2023 16:00 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: 4,0,4,4 from Smith, AUS 153/2

Three boundaries from Steve Smith against Ollie Robinson as Australia look to attack England. The lead is nearing the 250-run mark, Australia’s second inning total goes past 150. AUS 153/2, they lead England by 244 runs.

Jul 01, 2023 15:47 IST

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score: Disciplined start for Australia, AUS 136/2

A slow and cautious start from Australian batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, they know the morning session would be key, the conditions will favour the bowlers so they are taking no risks. Khawaja batting at 59, Steve Smith at 10.

Jul 01, 2023 15:38 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Good start for Australia on Day 4, AUS 134/2

Australia resume play on Day 4, AUS 130/2, they lead England by 221 runs. Ollie Robinson gets smashed for a boundary on the first ball. Usman Khawaja 58 off 123, Steve Smith 10 off 26.
Jul 01, 2023 15:33 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Slight delay due to rain

Seems like it’s going to be a delayed start on Day 4, there was some rain earlier, and that’s why the outfield must be wet. Not a wait too long hopefully.

Jul 01, 2023 15:31 IST

ENG vs AUS Day 4: Nasser Hussain slams Bazball approach

Nasser Hussain minces no wards as he sums up England’s slump on Day 3, time to but Bazball on the back-seat?

“If you’re just saying ‘that’s the way we play’, you’re soon going to be 2-0 down,” says Hussain ahead of Day 4.

Jul 01, 2023 15:20 IST

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS: Recap of Day 3

England were in a commanding position as they began Day 3 at 278/4, following Ben Duckett’s 98-run knock earlier, however, even without an injured Nathan Lyon, Australian bowlers gave away just 47 runs in the first session as they restricted England to 325 before Lunch.

Then, Australia came out to bat and rode the storm, reaching 130/2 at Stumps on Day 3, after rain ended the day’s play early.

Jul 01, 2023 15:01 IST

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score: Day 4 crucial for England

Indeed it’s a big day ahead, the fate of the ongoing 2nd Test could be decided today, England need to take inspiration from their performance on Day 2 and restrict Australia soon otherwise they could run away with the game.

Jul 01, 2023 14:53 IST

Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Ashes 2023 Live Coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023, 2nd Test at Lord’s. This is Day 4, Australia are having a healthy lead of 221 runs, can England find a way back in this game? We shall find out shortly.

Read more

destined to surpass Australia’s total but a fiery first-hour effort from the visitors meant that England lost 6 wickets and could only add 47 runs to their total before folding ahead of Lunch.

Australia then dominated with the bat, as the two openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner began cautiously, they stitched together an opening stand of 63 runs before England drew first blood through the impressive Josh Tongue who removed Warner at 25.

Khawaja continued his good run of form with the bat as he scored a fifty, following up from the century he smashed in Edgbaston, while he was joined by Steve Smith overnight who ended at 6 off 24. Khawaja was batting at 58 when the heavens opened up on Friday and subsequently, it was early stumps on Day 3 as rain played spoilsport.

With England trailing the Ashes 2023 by 1-0, Day 4 will be crucial for Stokes’ men who will be gunning to pick up some early wickets and make a comeback.