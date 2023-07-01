Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Steve Smith Attacks England, Australia's Total Goes Past 150

Live now
Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 16:16 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 4: Australia dominated England on Day 3 and Pat Cummins’ side find themselves in a commanding position, having a lead of 221 runs ahead of the start of play on Day 4. In the ongoing Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord’s, Australia batted first and ended up scoring 416 runs, courtesy of Steve Smith’s 32nd Test century, after which they bowled out England for 325 runs.
Ben Duckett was the pick of the lot for the side led by Ben Stokes as the opener smashed 98 runs before getting dismissed as England lost momentum on Day 3. The hosts began action on Friday in a commanding position of 278/4 and looked
Key Events
After trying different methods on Day 4, England have now decided to follow the Aussies as they start a barrage of short balls, similar to what Australia did to them on Day 3. However, hasn’t been effective so far, Australia’s lead goes past 250 runs.
Three boundaries from Steve Smith against Ollie Robinson as Australia look to attack England. The lead is nearing the 250-run mark, Australia’s second inning total goes past 150. AUS 153/2, they lead England by 244 runs.
A slow and cautious start from Australian batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, they know the morning session would be key, the conditions will favour the bowlers so they are taking no risks. Khawaja batting at 59, Steve Smith at 10.
Seems like it’s going to be a delayed start on Day 4, there was some rain earlier, and that’s why the outfield must be wet. Not a wait too long hopefully.
Nasser Hussain minces no wards as he sums up England’s slump on Day 3, time to but Bazball on the back-seat?
“If you’re just saying ‘that’s the way we play’, you’re soon going to be 2-0 down,” says Hussain ahead of Day 4.
England were in a commanding position as they began Day 3 at 278/4, following Ben Duckett’s 98-run knock earlier, however, even without an injured Nathan Lyon, Australian bowlers gave away just 47 runs in the first session as they restricted England to 325 before Lunch.
Then, Australia came out to bat and rode the storm, reaching 130/2 at Stumps on Day 3, after rain ended the day’s play early.
Indeed it’s a big day ahead, the fate of the ongoing 2nd Test could be decided today, England need to take inspiration from their performance on Day 2 and restrict Australia soon otherwise they could run away with the game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes 2023, 2nd Test at Lord’s. This is Day 4, Australia are having a healthy lead of 221 runs, can England find a way back in this game? We shall find out shortly.
Australia then dominated with the bat, as the two openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner began cautiously, they stitched together an opening stand of 63 runs before England drew first blood through the impressive Josh Tongue who removed Warner at 25.
Khawaja continued his good run of form with the bat as he scored a fifty, following up from the century he smashed in Edgbaston, while he was joined by Steve Smith overnight who ended at 6 off 24. Khawaja was batting at 58 when the heavens opened up on Friday and subsequently, it was early stumps on Day 3 as rain played spoilsport.
With England trailing the Ashes 2023 by 1-0, Day 4 will be crucial for Stokes’ men who will be gunning to pick up some early wickets and make a comeback.