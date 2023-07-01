Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Steve Smith Attacks England, Australia's Total Goes Past 150

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 4: Australia dominated England on Day 3 and Pat Cummins’ side find themselves in a commanding position, having a lead of 221 runs ahead of the start of play on Day 4. In the ongoing Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord’s, Australia batted first and ended up scoring 416 runs, courtesy of Steve Smith’s 32nd Test century, after which they bowled out England for 325 runs.

Ben Duckett was the pick of the lot for the side led by Ben Stokes as the opener smashed 98 runs before getting dismissed as England lost momentum on Day 3. The hosts began action on Friday in a commanding position of 278/4 and looked