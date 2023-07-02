Usman Khawaja Stopped by MCC Member in Lord's Long Room, Security Personnel Intervene- WATCH

The second Test of the Ashes series between England and Australia at Lord’s has presented a tantalising game of cricket as England looks to dig out a win and level the series 1-1.

A shocking incident took place on Day 5 as the teams headed into the dressing room for the interval, Australian player Usman Khawaja was stopped by a spectator in the long room and was seen in an exchange before a steward intervened.

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳🗣️ “I’ve NEVER seen scenes like that!" pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

Former England cricketer, Eoin Morgan, who has been associated with the Lord’s was shocked by the incident and expressed that he has never seen something of this sort in his life.

England were set a target of 368 runs as they stepped in to bat in the second innings of the match and things turned sour as Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for 10 runs in a manner that did not please the English fans at the stadium.

Bairstow carelessly wandered out of his ground after ducking a bouncer from Australian quick Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit the stumps with an under-armed effort.

The English batsman thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease. But, third umpire Marais Erasmus ruled Bairstow had been stumped after the incident was referred upstairs.

The irate crowd let their feelings known as they blared out chants of ‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game as Australia managed to score 416 runs in their first innings riding on Steve Smith’s ton, following which England replied with 325 runs of their own as Ben Duckett made 98 runs off his willow.

The visitors from down under put up 279 runs in their second innings with Khawaja top scoring with 77 runs, while Ben Stokes spearheaded the English chase with a magnificent ton that gave the hosts hope to level the series.