WATCH: Australia Legend Tricked Into Reading Out Fake Names of Suspended MCC Members on Air

Australia have established a 2-0 lead in the Ashes Test series in England following their 43 run over the hosts in the second Test at Lord’s.

The English crowd turned hostile when Australia scalped the wicket of Englishman Jonny Bairstow in a manner that has been debated as against the spirit of the game.

The Marylebone Cricket Club crowd let their displeasure known loud and clear to the Aussies with their chants in the stands. But, also, more shockingly, three members of the esteemed MCC were seen in an exchange with Australian players in the long room as the teams headed to Lunch on Day 5.

ALSO READ| ‘Friendship and Food’: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar for Lunch in London, Brian Lara Reacts

The MCC suspended the three members who were involved in the chaotic scene at such prestigious quarters but did not release names. However, a Twitter user took it upon himself to come up with satirical fake names for the three members, which made the rounds on the internet.

Legendary cricketer Mark Waugh was one of those who got taken by the prank as he read out the satirical names in a preview show ahead of the third Test, thinking them to be true.

Just Mark Waugh reading out the names of the suspended MCC old boys to Michael Vaughan on the ‘Ashes Preview on Fox: Third Test’ show 😭pic.twitter.com/idXYRPyR4r— Sean (@shornKOOMINS) July 4, 2023

Waugh was in conversation with former English cricketer Michael Vaughan when he read out the names while discussing the heated incident.

“Number one: Bartholomew Frinton-Smythe, number two: Humphrey Wingbert-Porter, number three: Quinten Breckenridge. Average age of 85”, Waugh said on air unbeknownst to the fact that the names were indeed satirical and made up.

Bairstow was declared out as he was considered stumped by Australian keeper Alex Carey after the English batsman left his crease without securing it following a bouncer delivery from Camron Green.

The decision caused a huge furore in the stadium, which culminated in the long room confrontation.

The third Test of the series will get underway on the 6th of July at the Headingley and hosts England cannot afford any more slip-ups.