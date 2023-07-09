Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Updates: Mitchell Starc Strikes Twice as Australia Fight Back

Read more

Live Score Ashes 2023: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Ashes 20233 match from Headingley, Leeds. The Ashes 2023 continues to live up to the expectations as the third Test match will enter Day 4 and if rain doesn’t play spoilsport then we can surely get a result on Sunday itself. After a sensational bowling performance on Day 3, England are at the top of this game and required just 224 runs now with 10 wickets in hand. The hosts are in total control as they started the 251-run chance on an attacking note in the final session of Day 3.

Ben Duckett (18) and Zak Crawley (7) are in the middle with 27/0 in 5 overs. Australia need some early wickets to bounce back, they have the firepower to bounce back in this match but it’s the Bazball approach they need to vary of as England will look to chase down the target in the first two sessions itself to claim the first win of the series.