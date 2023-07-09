Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Updates: Mitchell Starc Strikes Twice as Australia Fight Back

Live now
Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 16:25 IST
Leeds
Live Score Ashes 2023: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Ashes 20233 match from Headingley, Leeds. The Ashes 2023 continues to live up to the expectations as the third Test match will enter Day 4 and if rain doesn’t play spoilsport then we can surely get a result on Sunday itself. After a sensational bowling performance on Day 3, England are at the top of this game and required just 224 runs now with 10 wickets in hand. The hosts are in total control as they started the 251-run chance on an attacking note in the final session of Day .
Joe Root opens his account with an elegant cover drive. England need to hold one end and took them over the line to keep the series alive. He is going to be a crucial player for the hosts, while Australia will look to execute their plans right against him. ENG 68/2
OUT! Mitchell Starc strikes again and this time he gets the better of Moeen Ali who was promoted to bat at number 3. The move backfired for England and Ali departs for 5. Excellent ball from Starc as he breached Ali’s defence to hit the timber. ENG 60/2 in 13.5 overs
OUT! Mitchell Starc draws the first blood here. He pitches it a bit full than the previous delivery. Ben Duckett misses it completely and gets plumb in front of wicket. Poor review from Duckett as he wasted one while it was absolute plumb. ENG 42/1 9.1 overs
England started strong on Day 4 as the opening batters are not shying away from playing their shots. Both look confident while going for the drives. Australia desperately need wickets here to bounce back otherwise it will be too late for them. ENG 39/0 in 8 overs
Ben Duckett (18) and Zak Crawley (7) are in the middle with 27/0 in 5 overs. Australia need some early wickets to bounce back, they have the firepower to bounce back in this match but it’s the Bazball approach they need to vary of as England will look to chase down the target in the first two sessions itself to claim the first win of the series.