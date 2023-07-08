'Stuart Broad Has Got me Out Again': English Pacer's Father in Hot Waters Following David Warner Mockery

The Ashes series between England and Australia is on the third Test and Australia have a 2-0 lead following their wins in the two previous games in the tour.

However, Australia opener David Warner has found runs to come by difficult on English soil this season, especially against the English pacer Stuart Broad, who managed to scalp the left-handed batsman twice in the third Test.

Broad dismissed the Australian in a similar fashion in both innings of the game in Headingley as the batsman nicked one onto the second slip fielder, Zak Crawley on both occasions, before walking back to the dugout.

This is an example of the 36-year-old’s persisting troubles against the lanky English pacer, who has now managed to dismiss Warner a whopping 17 times in Tests.

Online trolls had a field day following Warner’s latest failings, and perhaps shockingly, Chris Broad, Stuart Broad’s father and an ICC match referee shared a meme poking fun at the Australian’s poor record against his son.

The meme was a play on the iconic opening scene from the hit telly show ‘The Simpsons’, in which Bart Simpson can be seen writing his imposition on a blackboard.

“Stuart Broad has got me out again", the meme read as Warner’s face was morphed onto the body of Bart.

Memes of this sort are commonplace on the internet, but what miffed fans of the game was the act of Broad senior despite his standing as an ICC official.

Chrish was a former England cricketer himself and had a career that saw him represent his nation in 25 Tests before taking up the role as an ICC official in the year 2003.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third Test and wrapped up the Australian innings for 263 runs, as Mitchell Marsh made a brilliant 118 runs. Mark Wood starred for England with the ball as he picked up a five-fer in the first innings.

In reply, England could only make 237 runs as they were bowled out by the Aussie bowling attack led by seamer Pat Cummins, who scalped six wickets.

Ath the end of Day 3, Australia were at the crease, batting at 116 for the loss of 4 wickets in their second innings, with a lead of 142 runs.