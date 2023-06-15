'I knew I was Going to Be Left Out 48 Hours Before': Ashwin on WTC Final Drop, Says 'Would've Loved to Play'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has constantly been making headlines for quite a few days now. Last week, he was among the top Twitter trends after he missed out on a spot in India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. His absence caused quite a stir on social media while the experts of the game kept on questioning Team India’s decision of leaving him out.

Days after India’s humiliating loss, the veteran off-spinner has finally opened up about his non-selection. In an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin said he would have loved to play the game as he has played a massive role in India’s WTC final qualification.

ALSO READ | Ex-India Selector Chetan Sharma Chairs North Zone Selection Meeting for Duleep Trophy

“Would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by the leading national daily.

“Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team. I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I’m just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England.

“That is what they might have thought going into the final. The problem is for a spinner to come into play, it must be the fourth innings. The fourth innings is a very crucial facet and for us to be able to put that amount of runs so the spinner can come into play, it’s completely a mindset thing,” he added.

Ashwin further revealed that knew 48 hours prior to the much-awaited face-off that he won’t be a part of the final XI.

“Every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That’s because of how I have seen them as a youngster. I felt happy they thought I was good enough to play. But the fact of the matter is, I couldn’t get an opportunity or the world title. I knew I was going to be left out 48 hours before. So, for me, my entire goal was to make sure I can contribute to the guys and help us win a title because I played a part in it,” Ashwin told the Indian Express.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Recovering Faster Than Expected, Bumrah and Iyer Eye Comeback in Asia Cup 2023: Report

Following the conclusion of the game, which India lost to Australia by 209 runs, he took the first flight back home to join his team Dindigul Dragons at the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). On Wednesday, he featured in the team’s campaign opener and led it to a 6-wicket win. He also picked up a couple of wickets for 26 runs in four overs.