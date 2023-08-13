Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan to be Counseled by Sports Psychologist Dr Maqbool Babri

Babar Azam’s Pakistan who are the co-hosts of the Asia Cup 2023 will have a sports psychologist travelling with the team for the continental tournament as well as the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan which will be played in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have appointed Dr Maqbool Babri who will be working in tandem with the Pakistan players to help them maximise their on-field performances.

“Yes, Dr Maqbool Babri who has worked in the past with counselling of some of our players will be accompanying the squad," a PCB source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The source further added that the PCB wanted to ensure that all the players were having access to all kinds of facilities so that they can focus solely on giving their 100% percent on the field.

Babri has in the past also worked with some players helping them understand how to handle pressure situations and get through bad performances and personal issues.

A source in the PCB said that Babri was being sent with the team so that the players can always have a qualified psychologist to sit down with and discuss any issues instead of bottling up their feelings.

The PCB announced on Sunday that a pre-Sri Lanka departure camp for the players in Pakistan will commence at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore from Monday.

The three-day camp is being held before the team will depart for Hambantota on 17 August.

Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel will attend the camp.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir and Shaheen Afridi will arrive in Lahore on 16 August from London for the departure on 17 August.

The players participating in the Lanka Premier League including captain Babar Azam will join the team in Hambantota.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also invited eight additional players in the camp. They are Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Umar, Sufyan Muqeem, Mehran Mumtaz and Qasim Akram.

