Asia Cup 2023, BAN vs SL: Matheesha Pathirana Claims Four-fer as Bangladesh Bundle Out For 164

Matheesha Pathirana claimed a four-fer as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 164 in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The Sri Lankan bowlers produced a collective effort to claim wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh failed to find the momentum.

Najmul Hossain Shanto fought a lone battle for Bangladesh as he scored more than half of the team’s total. The talented batter missed his century but his 89-run knock helped Bangladesh avoid an embarrassment. The visitors’ batters looked like no match for the Sri Lanka bowlers who were too good despite the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera in the line-up.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision backfired badly as the visitors lost their openers cheaply with just 25 on the scoreboard. Tanzid Hasan departed for a duck while Mohammad Naib was dismissed for 16.

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch had a bit of carry and bounce in it, and Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka brought Maheesh Theekshana into the attack in the second over itself. The ace spinner got the better of Hasan early and Bangladesh failed to recover from that.

Seasoned campaigners Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mushfiqur Rahim (13) failed to put up any fight as Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals.

The fourth wicket alliance between Shanto and Towhid Hridoy (20) saw Bangladesh adding 59 runs in nearly 14 overs.

Shanto guided the young man well as Bangladesh showed signs of recovery. However, Lanka captain Shanaka ended the blooming alliance while winning a leg-before appeal against Hridoy.

Pathirana returned to end the stay of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, whose attempted upper cut was snaffled by Chamika Karunaratne near third man.

With the cream of their batting returned to the pavilion, Shanto was Bangladesh’s remaining hope to reach a competitive total.

The left-hander batted with caution without sacrificing chances to find boundaries.

His on-drive off pacer Kasun Rajitha was a fine piece of timing. However, Theekshana ended Shanto’s tenure at the crease.

The Lankan spinner’s skidder beat the forward prod of Shanto to rearrange his timber, and with that Bangladesh’s last hopes of going past at least the 200-run mark also ended.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4/32).