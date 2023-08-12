CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023: Full List of Squads Announced So Far

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

India are expected to be led by Rohit Sharma during the tournament. (AFP Photo)

Here are the full list of all six teams and their squads for the Asia Cup 2023 that starts from August 30.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held between August 30 and September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. After an inordinate delay, the schedule and venues for the continental tournament was confirmed last month with the matches to be played across in two countries following India’s refusal to send their team to Pakistan.

A total of four matches will be played in Pakistan while nine in Sri Lanka across four venues including Multan, Pallekele, Lahore and Colombo.

Six teams are part of the tournament this time around which will be played in the one-day format. Besides Pakistan, who keep the hosting rights, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are part of the competition.

The teams have been divided into two groups of three each with India, Pakistan and Nepal in Group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

The top-two teams from each group will advance to the next round called Super Fours. The top-two teams of the second round will contest for the title on September 17 at R Premadasa Stadium.

So far two teams have named their squads

India: TBA

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Nepal: TBA

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

Sri Lanka: TBA

Afghanistan: TBA

