Asia Cup 2023, Group A Preview: India and Pakistan Eye Title, Nepal Hope to Leave an Impression

The 16th edition of Asia Cup is set to get underway in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. For the first time in the tournament’s history, it’s being held in a hybrid model with matches to be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Six teams are taking part in the 19-day event during which as many as 13 matches will be held. Sri Lanka, the defending champions are in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

India, Pakistan have been joined by debutant Nepal in Group A.

Here’s a look at the three teams from Group A

Nepal: The tiny Himalayan nation took part in a 10-nation ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 in April-May this year and emerged victorious at the inaugural tournament to qualify for their first ever Asia Cup. They defeated United Arab Emirates in the title clash.

For Nepal, a team that played their first ODI five years ago, this tournament will serve as a massive learning experience as they lock horns with the traditional giants of the game. They have played against full ICC members earlier this year during the ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe and despite the mismatch, will hope to create an impression.

Full Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Fixtures

August 30: vs Pakistan, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 4: vs India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Where they finished last time: Not Applicable

India: The most successful team in the tournament’s history will hope to add a record-extending eighth title. They won the trophy in 2018 when the tournament was last played in the one-day format. Winning the title aside, the event provides Rohit Sharma-led side a big stage to test their preparations and the fitness of some of their key players who are making international returns after long injury layoffs.

Their clash with Pakistan will be the highlight and there’s a potential of two more such meetings once the group stage concludes.

Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Fixtures

September 2: vs Pakistan, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

September 4: vs Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Where they finished last time: Eliminated in Super Four stage (finished third)

Pakistan: The Babar Azam-led team warmed up for their campaign with a 3-0 clean sweep of Afghanistan during an ODI series recently. They have been champions twice here - 2000 and 2012. Boasting of a fierce pace attack and a quality batting line-up led by Babar himself, Pakistan enter the tournament’s as the world’s top-ranked ODI side and certainly one of the favourites to win the trophy. Inconsistency in their batting though remains a concern.

Full squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Group Fixtures

August 30: vs Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 2: vs India, Pallekele International Cricket

Where they finished last time: Runners-up