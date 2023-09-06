Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf Wrecks Havoc With 4-wicket Haul, Bangladesh Fold for 193 Runs in Super 4 Clash

Haris Rauf picked up a 4-wicket haul against Bangladesh, while Naseem Shah bagged three wickets as Pakistan’s pace attack wreaked havoc against the Bangla Tigers restricting them to a total of 193 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash.

Rauf became the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup with his fiery spell on Wednesday, September 6 completely decimating the Bangladesh batting attack even though Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium to get the Asia Cup Super 4 stage underway.

Naseem Shah got things underway as he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz on a golden duck before Shaheen Shah Afridi joined the party getting Litton Das’ wicket. Naseem suffered a slight injury scare which forced Babar Azam to turn to Haris Rauf, although the move worked wonders as the latter dismissed Mohammad Naim.

Shah returned to the field, allaying fears of injury and Towhid Hridoy fell to Rauf before the Pakistan pacer hunted Musfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh were reeling at 47/4 when captain Shakib joined hands with Mushfiqur to steady the ship and keep their side in the running. The Bangladesh captain smashed a fifty before his stay at the crease was ended abruptly at 53 by Faheem Ashraf who was playing his first game.

Mushfiqur then completed his half-century as he tried to keep the Bangla Tigers ticking, but a mistimed shot allowed Rizwan to take the catch even as the Pakistan wicketkeeper batter suffered a cramp on his left foot.

Once Mushfiqur walked back to the dugout, it was always going to be difficult for Bangladesh to stay in the game, Rauf even missed out on a hattrick as he removed Rahim and Taskin on consecutive balls before Naseem cleaned up the remaining two batters to bundle out the Bangla Tigers for a below par score of 193.

Lahore’s pitch usually offers assistance to pacers early on, unless Bangladesh bowlers manage to pick up early wickets, it will be a walk in the park for the hosts to chase down the 194-run target on a pitch which becomes more and more batting friendly as the games progresses.