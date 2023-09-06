Asia Cup 2023: Hassan Ali Steals The Show At Naseem Shah's Press Conference With a Hug | WATCH

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup 2023 as one of the favourites and have played like one in the tournament so far. The world’s number 1 ODI team defeated Nepal in their campaign opener and kept posting tough questions to India in a rain-abandoned game.

With action moving to the Super 4 stage, the co-hosts will hope to continue their momentum. Ahead of the Super 4 encounter with Sri Lanka, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took questions at a press conference talking about the preparations.

But it was not any answer from Shah but an intervention from Hassan Ali that stole the show at the presser. In a video that has now caught the attention of fans, Hassan Ali is seen walking up to Shah, giving him a hug while the pacer was busy answering questions from the press.

“Hassan Ali interrupts Naseem Shah’s press conference to hug him," read the tweet accompanying the video.

Hassan Ali may have missed out on a spot in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad, but the pacer has not been out of the limelight. In another display of camaraderie, he caught fans’ attention when the pacer was seen asking about Asia Cup match tickets from Shadab Khan. Reacting to a picture posted by Shadab on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ali wrote, “In the middle of this I asked for ticket?"

Hassan Ali’s request for match tickets soon caught fans’ attention who suggested that the pacer could walk into watch any game without any pass. “You don’t need a ticket, you are a CT17 (ICC Champions Trophy 2017) winner. Just walk in,” a fan wrote.

Another fan joked that free tickets were not available for Pakistan’s matches.

In their last encounter against India, Pakistan’s pacers displayed an impressive performance.

India’s top order struggled in front of the trip of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. The Men In Blue were down at 66/4 before Ishaan Kishan and Hardik Pandya got together to steer the ship out of trouble. The duo stitched a 138 partnership with Kishan scoring 82 off 81 deliveries. Pandya struck 87 off 90 balls before falling prey to Afridi. With a little cameo from Jasprit Bumrah at the end, India posted 266 runs on board before getting bundled up.

The match, however, could not continue further after rain intervention and was called off without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.