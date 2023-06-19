'BCCI Has Never Taken Its Revenue Share From Asia Cup': Former Cricketer Explains What Indian Board Does With The Money

The darks clouds hanging over Asia Cup 2023 have drifted away after a hybrid model was accepted by the participating boards. While Pakistan continues to hold the hosting rights, few matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.

Former India opener and now a commentator Aakash Chopra has said that the BCCI, unlike other Asian cricket boards, never takes its share of revenue from the Asia Cup and instead gives it to those members where cricket development is needed.

“In the history of Asia Cup, BCCI has never taken its share from the tournament," Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “They never even touch it. Instead, BCCI ends up handing over their share to other countries where cricket development is required. BCCI is quite wealthy and they are happy to be the elder brother. Therefore, they don’t ask for their share. No other country be it Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh does that. Only BCCI ends up giving up their share."

Chopra further said that he isn’t surprised that a hybrid model has been accepted despite the threats that Pakistan could pull out of the Asia Cup should it not host the continental event.

“Hybrid model has been accepted. UAE (as venue) wasn’t selected because of the heat, especially since the tournament will be played in 50-over format. Last year too Asia Cup was held here but then it was in T20 format and the matches started in the evenings," Chopra said.

He further added that while it’s not official yet, the title clash could also be held in Sri Lanka.

“I am assuming without a doubt that the final will be played in Sri Lanka. Hosting rights remain with Pakistan. However, you are only a partial host. I am not a wee bit surprised (with the hybrid model) because India said no to traveling to Pakistan. There’s no doubt that Pakistan will come to India for the World Cup as well because you cannot say not to playing in ICC events. You may flex muscle in Asia Cup though. Without Pakistan, Asia Cup is like pizza without topping, tea without sugar. It won’t be the same. I hope this ends the debate," Chopra said.