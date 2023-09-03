Asia Cup 2023: Here's How India Can Still Qualify for Super Fours After Pakistan Washout

The much-awaited face-off between India and Pakistan yielded no result, leaving a million of cricket fans disappointed. The Men in Blue set the arch-rivals a 267-run target after Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya forged a 138-run stand for the 5th wicket. But the weather didn’t allow Pakistan to bat in the second innings. After multiple inspections, the match officials found the field conditions unplayable and thus, decided to call it off. As a result, both India and Pakistan were awarded a point each.

Shaheen & Co on top

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had reduced India to 66 for 4 by the 15th over. At that point, India’s worries might have been accentuated by the fact that they have a jelly middle-order.

However, both Kishan and Pandya overcame their personal predicaments to amass 138 runs for the fifth wicket, the cornerstone of India’s eventual 266. Kishan was particularly impressive, as his forte is being a dashing top-order batsman. So, there was that hint of doubt about whether Kishan would be able to make the necessary adjustments to his batting and approach to suit the No. 5 slot.

Pakistan Advances to Super Four

Pakistan entered the contest against India after crushing first-time participant Nepal by a massive margin of 238 runs in the Asia Cup opener last week in Multan. After the cancellation of Saturday’s encounter, they received one point which helped them cruise into the next round of the continental event.

India in a must-win situation against Nepal

India will now play Nepal in what’s the last Group A encounter. Rohit Sharma & Co will be required to beat Nepal to confirm a berth in the next round of the Asia Cup. India don’t have an NRR at the moment while Nepal stands at -4.760. But that is irrelevant as the fact remains that India need only another match without a result to qualify.

Nepal would be eager to mask their lack of cricketing pedigree with their enthusiasm. They do not have the quality of Pakistan but if they manage to cause an unbelievable upset on Monday, India’s journey in the continental event will come to an unfortunate end.