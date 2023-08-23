CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » 'You Can't Get a Better Fast Bowling Attack': Batting Legend Lauds India Trio of Bumrah, Shami and Siraj
1-MIN READ

'You Can't Get a Better Fast Bowling Attack': Batting Legend Lauds India Trio of Bumrah, Shami and Siraj

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

(From left) Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (AFP/AP)

(From left) Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (AFP/AP)

India have named a strong 17-man squad for the 2023 Asia Cup scheduled to get underway from August 30.

For nearly 11 months India have been forced to field a weakened pace attack as Jasprit Bumrah struggled with a recurring back issue for which he eventually underwent a surgery earlier this year. Bumrah underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy and made his much awaited return during the ongoing Ireland tour.

Satisfied with his fitness, the BCCI selectors named in in a strong 17-man squad for the Asia Cup which also saw the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who have been battling injury issues of their own.

With the return of Bumrah, the India pace attack looks quite strong alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Batting legend Sourav Ganguly reckons India have a very strong fast bowling attack.

“It’s a very strong team," Ganguly said on Star Sports while analysing India’s Asia Cup squad. “Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack."

“And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner. Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup," he added.

Also included in the squad is a fully fit Prasidh Krishna and sharing the fast bowling duties alongside the specialists will be the allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

The only area of concern right now is the middle order with Rahul and Iyer yet to be tested in match situations. There’s a newcomer in Tilak Varma who has caught attention with a series of solid displays during the West Indies T20I series.

India Full Squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Reserve: Sanju Samson

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Asia Cup 2023
  2. mohammed shami
  3. Mohammed Siraj
  4. sourav ganguly
first published:August 23, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 13:51 IST