Hardik Pandya Shares Photos With Wife Natasa Stankovic Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Maverick Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a strong online presence and delights his fans time and again as he shares his exploits, interests and travels on social media platforms.

The Gujarat Titans captain recently shared a series of images alongside his wife Natasa Stankovic ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan game in the Asis Cup 2023 scheduled to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The all-rounder’s comeback to cricket following his injury lay-off last year and the 29-year-old has gone on to cement his place in the Indian team as a crucial cog in the setup.

His ability to contribute with both the ball and the bat will be of immense service to the men in blue as they seek to capture their record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.

The team led by skipper Rohit Sharma will begin their campaign with the highly charged match against Pakistan on Saturday and will look to get a positive start to the continental tournament.

Rohit’s innings as he opens the batting for India will set the tone for the team’s willow-wielding unit and is expected to face the new ball alongside Shubman Gill at the other crease.

Gill, who took the orange cap in the recently concluded edition of the cash-rich T20 league, IPL, will look to make his mark on the world stage in the continental tournament. Suryakumar Yadav’s presence at the middle order spot will also be crucial for India’s chances at the tournament.

Star batsman Virat Kohli’s performances in the tournament could go on to dictate the course of the event as it so often does for the team coached by former Indian player and batting legend Rahul Dravid.

The team’s bowling charge will be headed by Jasprit Bumrah, who made his return to international cricket after an 11-month period on the sidelines due to a severe back injury.

He led the Indian team that registered a 2-0 series win over Ireland away from home recently as he got back to the thick of things with some impressive showings.